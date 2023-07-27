WATCH: Dog Rides On 2 Bulls Like A Hero; Netizens React To Viral Video |

A video doing the rounds on the internet has got people saying "Every dog has its day." The footage shows a street dog gracefully standing on two bulls to enjoy a ride. It poses no lesser than a hero in his opening scene. Yes, an unusual display was spotted and filmed to go viral now. WATCH VIDEO:

Amidst the many videos that often surface on the internet showing humans playing with dogs or feeding cattle, this clip is a little different as it shows a doggo enjoying a joy ride on two bulls. No fight or violence, the trio can be seen hitting a great vibe together as they peacefully take a stroll.

Video wins millions of views

Within about 48 hours of being shared on Instagram by a motivational thought page, the footage gathered more than 16 million views. It was also reshared on other social networking sites such as Twitter, leaving viewers impressed with the adorable bond the animals shared.

Netizens react

The internet reacted to the viral video and expressed their awe towards it. "Which film shooting is this?" asked a netizen while reacting to the heroic ride. Another praised the dog and said, "Sabaash!" The comments section was flooded with laughter emojis too.

