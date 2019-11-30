Watch: Did this juggler solve 3 Rubik cubes while juggling them?

In world full of confusions and dilemma, there's another Twitter user who has added to the problem. An user who goes by the name Rex Chapman shared a video solving three Rubik's cubes in just forty seconds and netizens couldn't keep calm!

Rex shared a video, which immediately went viral on Twitter solving Rubik's cube. He is seen juggling three scrambled cubes which he solves by the end of the video, within few seconds! With hilarious expressions and skillful actions, he captioned the video "Come on, man..."