Watch: Did this juggler solve 3 Rubik cubes while juggling them?

In world full of confusions and dilemma, there's another Twitter user who has added to the problem. An user who goes by the name Rex Chapman shared a video solving three Rubik's cubes in just forty seconds and netizens couldn't keep calm!
Rex shared a video, which immediately went viral on Twitter solving Rubik's cube. He is seen juggling three scrambled cubes which he solves by the end of the video, within few seconds! With hilarious expressions and skillful actions, he captioned the video "Come on, man..."
While the video definitely made us thinking, many people called the video hoax and couldn't believe that he actually solved the cubes so fast, that too, while juggling them!
Some viewers also pointed it out, the man is throwing out cubes, and cubes are being thrown back into his juggling circuit, but in a very fast pace so as to make it seem that he solved the cubes as he juggled them throughout.
While the man may have fooled us with his skillful applications of making a video, we do have real world record holders who can solve the cubes while juggling them.
Here's the video of a Chinese boy who holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik cubes while juggling with them:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)