Watch: Devastating scenes as ₹3.28 crore Rare Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale crashes into Nissan pickup in Melbourne

Twitter

In a moment captured on camera, a red Ferrari hit a vehicle causing it to hit another in a multi-vehicle accident in Australia’s Melbourne on Sunday April 30.

In the video posted on Twitter, the ₹3.28 crore Rare Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale can be seen hitting Nissan Navara, which in turn hits Subaru Impreza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incident recorded on Moller's rear-view dashcam

As per reports, Eric Moller captured the video with his rear-view dashcam while driving home with his family. The driver told Storyful that he had noticed the Ferrari moments before the crash.

“I heard the engine and exhaust note of a fast car, I looked up and saw a Ferrari travelling in the opposite direction and thought to myself that guy’s going fast! Moments later, I checked my rear view mirror to see a red Ferrari hitting into a car sitting behind me,” Moller said in the interview.

According to the website Drive that reviews automobiles, the car that crashed on Sunday is a 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale which could be estimated to be worth anywhere between $AU500,000 and $AU600,000.

In a statement Victoria Police said authorities responded to the incident and that they are now investigating the crash involving a Ferrari, Nissan Navara, and Subaru Impreza. Police said no one was injured in the incident.