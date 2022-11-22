Watch: Cute rabbit playing with bedsheet; netizens adore it | screengrab- Twitter

Cute animal videos are always loved by netizens and in no moment, they pour their love through their likes and comments on these posts on social media. A hilarious video of a rabbit playing with a bedsheet has recently gone viral on social media. In the video, the small animal can be seen jumping and holding a bedsheet in his mouth on a blue-coloured sofa.

At the end of the short clip, the cute little rabbit holds the bedsheet and puts it over its body and sleeps. The video was shared on November 20 on Twitter by Yog, an account that often shares funny animal videos. The short clip has amassed over 3.8 million views and 216.3k lakh likes on the microblogging site. The video was captioned as, "Mood."

Watch the cute fun video below:

Netizens related with the mood of the small cute rabbit. They praised the video and left many comments on the post.

A Twitter user said, "Oh my goodness, did you teach the bunny to do that????!!!," While another wrote, "This rabbit has better control over blankets, my blanket seems to have legs. "One user completely resonated with rabbit's act of sleeping under bedsheet especially on Mondays as it is a working day after weekends. And a user even commented, "So much work to tuck myself in."

