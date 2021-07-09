WATCH: Couple who abused cop over parking issues apologise after FIR registered; Twitterati say, 'herogiri nikal gayi'

Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral.
The accused had parked the car in no parking area, due to which the traffic police had put a wheel clamp on the tire of the vehicle. This led the couple to allegedly misbehave with the traffic police personnel.
In the video, the couple can be seen screaming and shouting at the traffic cop who doesn't react to the provocation. The accused man threatens, "Cheer dunga beech me se (I will cut you into pieces)."
Watch the video here:
The video made a lot of buzz on Twitter as people condemned the couple for behaving in such a disdainful manner with a cop on duty.
This resulted in the police filing an FIR against the said couple.
"We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said police.
Soon, another video of the couple went viral. This video shows the man apologising for their mistake and pleading with the police to let them go.
Even though it looks like the couple learnt the lesson, Twitterati are still dissatisfied. Many are still asking for strict action to be taken against the couple so that they behave themselves in the future.
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)