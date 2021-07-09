WATCH: Couple who abused cop over parking issues apologise after FIR registered; Twitterati say, 'herogiri nikal gayi'

Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral.

The accused had parked the car in no parking area, due to which the traffic police had put a wheel clamp on the tire of the vehicle. This led the couple to allegedly misbehave with the traffic police personnel.

In the video, the couple can be seen screaming and shouting at the traffic cop who doesn't react to the provocation. The accused man threatens, "Cheer dunga beech me se (I will cut you into pieces)."

Watch the video here: