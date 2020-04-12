Watch: Couple surprised by friends with virtual sangeet after wedding gets postponed amid COVID-19 lockdown

With weddings being cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown, it has not only affected the big fat market that feeds on our larger than life rituals, but has also taken away the excitement from a couple that was supposed to spend their lives together.
In addition to the social distancing that has created a stringent barrier between lovebirds, this viral video of an online sangeet gives us hope even in these trying times. A video shared by pattern creator named Gazal Bawa shared how her friends performed a virtual sangeet party after their wedding got postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day”, she captioned the video.
On a related note, a couple in Andhra Pradesh got married with no guests. "My son's marriage date was fixed four months back. We wanted to obey the government orders on lockdown. So, we performed the marriage at our house only. Six family members and one priest were present at the time of the wedding," the groom's father told ANI.
Another couple in Bihar exchanged their wedding vows via video call. The duo and their families sat in front of computer screens and Qazi solemnised their wedding and their kin congratulated each other.
