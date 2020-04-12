Watch: Couple surprised by friends with virtual sangeet after wedding gets postponed amid COVID-19 lockdown

With weddings being cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown, it has not only affected the big fat market that feeds on our larger than life rituals, but has also taken away the excitement from a couple that was supposed to spend their lives together.

In addition to the social distancing that has created a stringent barrier between lovebirds, this viral video of an online sangeet gives us hope even in these trying times. A video shared by pattern creator named Gazal Bawa shared how her friends performed a virtual sangeet party after their wedding got postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day”, she captioned the video.