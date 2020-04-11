Bhopal: Want to know when crisis will be over; auspicious dates for wedding; fiscal health

Bhopal: The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has forced many a resident in the city to consult astrologers and tarot card readers.All weddings and competitive examinations had to be cancelled because of the lockdown.
For that reason, many people wanted to know when corona will go and the weddings be held.
Kahkasha Saxena, a tarot card reader, told Free Press that people were anxious about their businesses, jobs and weddings.She has received 20 queries on weddings, and most of them want to know when the coronavirus will go, Saxena said.
