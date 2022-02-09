Watch: Cop rescues dog from burning car; nerve-racking video goes viral

A sheriff's deputy in US' Colorado is being lauded for rescuing a pet dog trapped in a burning car. A video of the incident was posted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on their official Facebook account.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Gregorek was the officer who rescued the distressed dog and video of the incident was recorded on his bodycam.

Officer Gregorek reached the scene after receiving a call about a burning vehicle. On arriving at the site, the officer saw a man shouting in distress to save his dog trapped inside the car which was emitting dense fumes. The rescuers broke the window panes of the vehicle with the baton but they couldn’t figure out where the dog is. They finally broke the back windshield and the owner called out to his dog. Then, he finally shows up.

However, the rescue did not end there. The injured owner first tried to pull out the dog from the opening but he didn’t succeed. Then it was finally the deputy who managed to bring out Hank (the dog) from the car.

The clip that was posted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Facebook shows visuals of the entire incident followed by the interview of the deputy who rescued the pooch. “The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all,” the caption of the video reads.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lavished praises for the deputy who saved the dog’s life.

In an interview with New York Post, Gregorek said, "My thought at that point was, ‘he's coming out with me regardless of whatever else might be happening.’”

"Hank comes to the back window, he's salivating, you can tell that he's in distress. [The] owner was trying to pull him out, not successfully...That's his baby, I am not going to get in his way while he's trying to rescue his baby but the second he opens up an opening for me I just went in there and grabbed on and his body had already started to tense up, so I knew he was really in a bad way,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:15 PM IST