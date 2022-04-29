Watch: 'Chinese are doing to Indian songs exactly what Indians did to Chinese food'

Talent must be appreciated is a famous saying, but how would you react if your talent is appreciated in one country but in another country, you receive mixed reactions.

In India, An old video of a Chinese girl singing Shah Rukh Khan's song Aankhein Khuli from his 2000 film Mohabbatein has been going viral on social media.

In the video, a girl is seen on a reality show singing an Indian song and the judges enjoy it and the audience cheered for her as she sang a song which was not her native language. But that's another story. After the video went viral netizens gave mixed reactions. Some were seen appreciating her efforts and guts to sing a Hindi song while others were seen trolling her.

The video was first uploaded in 2018 but the same video had been re-uploaded by Kaushik on Twitter with the caption "Karma is unforgiving! The Chinese are doing to Indian songs exactly what Indians did to Chinese food..."

The video was re-uploaded a few hours ago and since then it had been watched 100k times and had received multiple retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Karma is unforgiving! The Chinese are doing to Indian songs exactly what Indians did to Chinese food...😂https://t.co/f0DucGbOGZ pic.twitter.com/51GnDLQQxx — Kaushik (@NationalistSeed) April 29, 2022

