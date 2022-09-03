Watch: Chimpanzee enjoys rose showers just like humans

Instagram

Lovers use rose as their proposal tool to make their dear one smile and blush. Partners often ready their bed in a romantic sense with rose petals and also involve into felling of the soft prop to enhance their special moments.

In a video winning hearts of netizens, we could see a Chimpanzee reacting to rose showers. It can be guessed that it was either "Papa bear" Mario S Tabraue or a volunteer from the Zoological Wildlife Foundation who sprinkled the adorable pink petals to express love and care for the animal. The Chimp has been identified as Limbani.

Limbani enjoys the sweet gesture to the fullest. Just as a human would go impressed and delighted to such scenes, the Chimpanzee too expressed its happiness in a human-like way. The reaction of Limbani is a worth giving a look; it could make your day!

Watch video: