Watch: Chaos Erupts As Monkey Enters Vikas Bhawan & Sits On DM’s Chair During Meeting In Baghpat

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Baghpat: A monkey reportedly entered the Farmers’ Day meeting held at Vikas Bhawan on Wednesday and created chaos. The monkey even sat on District Magistrate Asmita Lal’s chair, according to a Jagran report.

The incident took place on Thursday during a crowded meeting. A video of the incident has surfaced. The clip shows the DM pointing at the monkey and saying, “Sit.” The monkey then sat on the DM’s chair for some time. Meanwhile, the DM’s staff arrived.

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The incident took place when farmers were taking turns presenting their grievances to officials, when suddenly the monkey entered the meeting hall.

The monkey, named Matru, is often seen on the Collectorate premises. He is well known among the employees and officers there. He has been spotted there several times before, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Two months ago, Matru had approached the District Magistrate during a farmers’ protest. Bharatiya Kisan Union workers had gathered at the Collectorate to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister. They staged a sit-in protest within the premises. Upon learning of this, District Magistrate Asmita Lal personally met the farmers. During this time, the monkey also came and sat there.

When the District Magistrate noticed the monkey, she sat down on the ground and began playing with it.