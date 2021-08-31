e-Paper Get App

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final 9 new Supreme Court judges take oath; working strength rises to 33, with one vacancy
Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Watch: CCTV footage of car accident killing 7 in Bengaluru's Koramangala goes viral; horrified netizens caution against speeding

FPJ Web Desk
| Twitter

| Twitter

Seven persons were killed including three women and a son of DMK MLA from Hosur in Tamil Nadu after a speeding luxury Audi Q3 car rammed into a pole on the footpath and dashed against the wall of a nearby building in the wee hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral sending shock waves across the country.

The incident took place near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa in Koramangala locality. The deceased are identified as Karuna Sagar (28), son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y. Prakash, Dr Bindu, Ishita (21), Dr Dhanusha (21), Akshay Goyal (23), Utsav and Rohith (23).

Preliminary investigations suggested Dr Bindu as the daughter in law of DMK MLA Prakash. However, it was clarified that his son was unmarried.

The impact of the accident was such that 6 of them have died on the spot and one succumbed on the way to the hospital. The airbags of the luxury vehicles did not open, leading to the death of all the travellers in the vehicle, the Audugodi traffic police said.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning)

The video has sent shock waves across the country as people have been horrified by looking at the video. Many are sending condolences to the families of the deceased.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

