Watch: Bride and groom play 'stone paper scissors' during varmala ritual; netizens say 'aww, how sweet'

The video of the shaadi jodi playing a nostalgic game on wedding stage has impressed netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Bride and groom play nostalgic game on wedding stage | Instagram

From a Nepali couple fighting on their special day to a bride asking invitees to pay for the occasion meal, wedding videos have gone viral for varied reasons. In a recent incident doing rounds on social media, we could see the shaadi jodi enjoying a nostalgic game on their wedding stage.

The recent video showed the bride and groom playing stone-paper -scissors during their varmala ceremony. It can be guessed that the duo played the game to decide who would wear the wedding garland first.

Take a look at the video, right here:

"Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one💓 tag your partner whom you cannot wait to marry," read the post caption. Instagram users took to flood the comments section with heart emojis, while some said "aww, so sweet." Take a look at some reactions, right here:

