WATCH: Birthday Cake That Looks Like Instagram Chat Goes Viral | Instagram

How about trying an Instagram-inspired birthday cake for your loved one... Not bad, right? Here's a viral video that will leave you smiling as it closely looks like a copy of your chat with someone, ouch someone special. The dessert doesn't sneak into your flirty messages but fills you with a surprise.

To every person whose days begin and end with social media and browsing the phone, creating reels, or happily chatting with dear ones, this cake is just the perfect one to make and bite into. Can't wait to check it out?

The video that has gone viral and won the hearts of many on the internet captures an Instagram influencer flaunting the quirky cake that he prepared for his friend on his birthday. And when the curious friend asks how it would look... he says that the cake would look exactly like THIS (similar to their chat on Instagram).

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram and since then it has hit over one million likes and 10 million views. Netizens were impressed with the food preparation. "The talent to make that cake tho," read a comment as another said, "Love the TEXTure of the cake."

The official account of Instagram too dropped a reaction. It read, "Love a birthday surprise." The text was followed by a cake emoji.