 Watch: Bengaluru Man Meets Auto Driver With Pet Parrot, Internet Calls It ‘Cutest Thing Today'
A heartwarming moment on the streets of Bengaluru went viral after a man spotted an auto driver travelling with his pet parrot. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the bird calmly interacting with people and even sitting on the visitor’s shoulder. Viewers online loved the adorable bond, calling the driver and his feathered companion “the cutest thing today.”

Ameesha SUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
An ordinary day on the busy streets of Bengaluru turned into a heartwarming moment when a passerby noticed something unusual, an auto driver travelling with his pet parrot. The unexpected sight quickly caught attention and later went viral after being shared on Instagram.

The short clip, posted by Instagram user Aakash, shows the driver riding his auto with a green parrot comfortably perched beside him. The bird appears relaxed and attentive, responding calmly to the driver’s cues and moving along with him as if it were a regular passenger.

Parrot comfortably travels with its owner

In the video’s voiceover, the person recording narrates how he first spotted the unusual duo while passing by on the road. Curious about the friendly bird, he decided to approach the driver and interact with the parrot.

According to him, the bird seemed well-trained and obedient, responding even to the smallest instructions from its owner. Out of curiosity, he asked the driver if the parrot could briefly sit on his shoulder. The driver happily agreed, allowing the man to experience a surprisingly wholesome moment.

The clip captures the parrot calmly hopping onto the visitor’s shoulder before returning to the driver, showcasing the strong bond between the two.

A bond between man and bird

The interaction left the person filming reflecting on how animals and birds often bring simple joy to everyday life. He also mentioned how birds are frequently used as symbols of emotion and freedom in Hindi songs and storytelling.

Parrots, especially species like the rose-ringed parakeet commonly found in India, are known for their intelligence and ability to bond closely with humans. When raised in a caring environment, they can become highly responsive to their owners and even learn to follow basic commands.

Internet calls it “The cutest thing today”

Soon after being shared online, the video began circulating widely and drew thousands of reactions from viewers.

Many people were touched by the sweet companionship between the driver and his feathered friend. One viewer commented that the clip was the “cutest thing on the internet today,” while another wrote that it instantly made them smile.

Others praised the driver’s bond with the bird, with one user saying he had “earned instant respect.” Several viewers simply described the moment as adorable and wholesome.

