Humiliating! Angry Railway Loco Pilot Takes His Pants Off After Being Asked To Show Evidence Following Piles Surgery In Lucknow - Video

A shocking incident from the Lucknow Rail Division has triggered widespread outrage among railway employees after a loco pilot allegedly had to undress in front of a senior officer to prove that his surgical wounds had not healed.

The episode, captured on video by fellow staff members, has circulated widely across railway employees’ WhatsApp groups, raising serious concerns about how medical leave requests are handled within the system.

Loco pilot shows surgical wounds after leave denied

According to members of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), the incident involved loco pilot Rajesh Meena, who had recently undergone surgery for piles.

Union representatives said Meena had been granted leave from February 22 to February 28 for the procedure in Lucknow. However, when his wounds failed to heal within the given time, he reportedly sought an extension through the proper medical channels.

After visiting the Railway Health Unit, doctors examined him and reportedly confirmed that he required more time to recover. The medical team advised him to obtain a “sick memo” from his superiors, which is a formal approval required to extend medical leave.

Confrontation with senior officer

Meena then approached his supervisors, including Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar, seeking the required memo. Union leaders claim he presented medical documents, prescriptions, and even showed the bandages used for his treatment to prove his condition. However, the officer allegedly refused to grant the memo.

According to union officials, the situation escalated when Meena, feeling helpless, removed his trousers in front of the officer to display his unhealed surgical wounds in an attempt to prove the seriousness of his condition.

The alleged incident was recorded by colleagues, and the video has since been widely circulated among railway staff.

Union condemns “Inhuman Treatment”

Leaders of AILRSA strongly criticised the handling of the situation. Secretary General K C James described the incident as humiliating and unacceptable.

He questioned whether railway employees who work long hours operating trains should be subjected to such treatment when they require medical rest.

Another union representative, Adarsh Kumar Gupta, said he spoke to Meena after the incident and learned that the loco pilot had previously tried multiple treatments for piles, including attempts in Indore, before eventually undergoing surgery.

Gupta said Meena followed the required procedures to extend his medical leave, but the lack of approval from supervisors pushed him into a desperate situation.

Leave granted, administration yet to respond

Union members said Meena later approached a leader from his Scheduled Tribe community, who raised the issue with senior officials in the division.

Following the intervention, he was eventually granted leave for further rest and recovery.Attempts were made to contact Sunil Kumar Verma, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow division under Indian Railways, for a response, but no official statement had been issued at the time.