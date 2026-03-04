 'I Pay My Internet Bills For This Content': Little Girl Dances To 'Shaky' With Both Nana & Dada At Sangeet Ceremony; Viral Video Steals Hearts Online
A heartwarming video from bride Aeshna Prasad’s sangeet has gone viral, gaining over 8.2 million views. The clip shows a little girl dancing confidently with her Nanu and Dadu to the Marathi song Shaky by Sanju Rathod. Their joyful, coordinated performance and a moment where they lift her mid-dance delighted guests and viewers, celebrating family love and unforgettable wedding memories

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
X

Wedding performances often entertain guests for a moment, but some create memories that stay long after the music fades. A heartwarming dance at bride Aeshna Prasad’s sangeet ceremony has become one such moment, winning millions of hearts on social media.

A viral video from the celebration shows a young girl performing a choreographed routine alongside her maternal grandfather (Nanu) and paternal grandfather (Dadu). Their joyful performance has captured widespread attention online, with the clip already crossing more than 8.2 million views.

A grandfather–granddaughter dance that stole the spotlight

The video, shared by Anjali Damani Choreography, features the trio dancing to the lively Marathi song Shaky by Sanju Rathod. Standing confidently between her two grandfathers, the little girl takes centre stage as they begin performing simple yet perfectly timed steps together.

Dressed in festive outfits, the group moves in sync, creating a charming visual. Despite their age, both grandfathers keep up with the choreography enthusiastically, carefully matching the child’s moves while keeping a watchful and affectionate eye on her.

The young dancer appears completely at ease in front of the crowd, smiling brightly as she performs each step with confidence.

article-image

The moment that made the crowd cheer

One particular part of the performance quickly became the audience’s favourite. As the song builds to a dramatic beat, both grandfathers gently lift the girl into the air as part of the choreography.

Stretching her arms out dramatically, the child fully embraces the moment while the two elders hold her securely, smiling proudly. Guests can be heard cheering and applauding in the background as the touching moment unfolds.

Internet reacts to the emotional performance

While the choreography itself is simple, viewers online say the real charm lies in the genuine affection shared between the three performers. Many social media users described the dance as a “core memory” moment that the child will likely remember for years.

One Instagram user commented, “Core memory moment for this girl.” Another wrote, “These three pookies are living their best time.” A third viewer shared a more emotional reaction, saying the video allowed them to relive a dream they never experienced with their own grandparents.

