Gujarat Man Escapes Seconds Before Elevator Suddenly Malfunctions; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A potentially fatal accident was narrowly avoided on Wednesday at the Sabarmati building of Sardar Heights, a residential complex located on Tithal Road in the upscale area of Valsad city, when a lift suddenly malfunctioned and dropped unexpectedly. The incident triggered panic among residents, though the man inside the lift managed to escape moments before it plunged.

Man escapes seconds before lift drops

According to CCTV footage from the building, a resident entered the lift at around 7:22:45 am and pressed the button to travel upward. He stood near the door while the elevator remained stationary for several seconds.

Approximately 39 seconds later, the lift door suddenly opened. Sensing something unusual, the man quickly stepped out. Within moments of his exit, the lift unexpectedly dropped downward, narrowly missing him. For a brief moment, his elbow remained inside the lift as it began to move, but he managed to pull himself away just in time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The elevator continued moving even though the doors were open and eventually stopped a few seconds later. Shortly afterward, the lift doors automatically shut, indicating a serious technical malfunction in the system.

Loud crash alerts residents

Residents reported hearing a loud crashing noise as the elevator descended. Alarmed by the sound, several people rushed toward the lift area. They discovered that a person had been inside the lift moments earlier and had narrowly avoided being trapped or injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident created panic within the residential complex, especially among families living in the 14-storey building.

Maintenance company under scrutiny

Speaking about the incident, Sabarmati Building Chairman Himati Roy said the elevators in the Sardar Heights complex are considered high-tech systems installed under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Roy revealed that technicians from Omega Elevator Maintenance Company, which is responsible for maintaining the lifts, had visited the building just two days earlier to fix issues related to the lift’s light and fan.

Despite the recent maintenance work, the lift reportedly started operating even when its doors were open, which should normally be prevented by built-in safety sensors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents of Sardar Heights have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the lift maintenance agency. They claim that despite paying regular monthly maintenance charges, serious safety lapses continue to occur.

Several residents also stated that the elevator had experienced minor technical faults in the past, and repeated complaints had been made to the maintenance company.

Following the latest incident, residents are questioning why critical safety features such as door sensors and emergency braking systems failed to prevent the elevator from moving.