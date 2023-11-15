WATCH: Bengaluru Chef Uses Broom To Clean Dosa Tawa; Video Goes Viral

We clean our kitchen and other rooms with a broom, but would you ever use it on your stove? A similar instance has surfaced from Bengaluru where the chef was seen cleaning his tawa with a broom. Yes, you read it right. A video showing the chef from the city's s 'Most Hi-Tech Dosa' showed the man taking the broom through the tawa before adding the dosa batter to it. After a round of dosas on the pan, he sprayed some water on it and cleaned it with the broomstick. WATCH VIDEO:

The video opened showing the chef of the dosa eatery picking up a broomstick and running it over the hot pan. The procedure was a part of cleaning the tawa and getting it ready for the next round of delicious dosas. A foodie shared the clip on social media, earlier this November, highlighting the rush at the premises. The Facebook post was captioned to read: "Crazy Rush for Most Hi-Tech Dosa of Bangalore." However, it went viral and caught the attention of netizens due to the usage of a broom.

Video wins 15 million views

Looking into the video, the scenes from the dosa outlet showed many people gathered there to enjoy the dish. Hundreds of customers were seen queueing to get a taste of the food item. Several families and gangs of friends were seen visiting the eatery to try their dosas as they stood near the service counter.

Netizens react

So far, the clip has attracted 15 million views on Facebook and won thousands of likes. The comments section witnessed several replies concerning the usage of a broomstick apart from addressing the food item and its mouth-watering appearance. Netizens took a dig at the chef using the broom and wrote, "Still classic broomstick." "Most unhealthy dosa," said others while also taking into consideration excess ghee added to the recipe.