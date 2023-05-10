 WATCH: Beauty blogger tries bizarre makeup trend 'Chilli Flakes' with lip gloss; Netizens react
WATCH: Beauty blogger tries bizarre makeup trend 'Chilli Flakes' with lip gloss; Netizens react

The blogger named Jahanvi Singh posted a video on her Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Viral Chili lip gloss. Never again."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Viral Chili lip gloss | Instagram/fancy.pinks

Bizarre beauty trends are all over social media. In the latest video, a beauty blogger was seen applying a chilli flakes lip gloss. The bizarre video has gone viral on social media, setting some really bad beauty trends.

Yes, you heard it right! The beauty blogger named Jahanvi Singh posted a video of her mixing and applying the chilli lip gloss on her Instagram (@fancy.pinks) account with a caption that reads, "Viral Chili lip gloss. Never again.'

In the viral video, the beauty blogger takes out some lip gloss on a makeup palette, mixes it with chilli flakes, and later applies it as a lip gloss.

The viral reel has got netizens talking, and many people commented under her post.

"I randomly tried zandu balm once same effects," wrote a user.

"Next is getting slapped by mummy and calling it blush," wrote another user.

"Use me as a wtaf button," commented a third user.

"Domino's se churaya hua chilli flakes," wrote another user.

"I mean why anyone need this nonsense 🤷🏻‍♀️.... simply use a lip balm and it's done," said a concerned user.

article-image

