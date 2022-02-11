Watch: Batter gives it back in style after teammate gets a mischievous send-off by the bowler

Cricket is a gentlemen's game, however occasional banters make the sport all more fun and exciting. Similar was the case in this European Cricket League 2022 game, where a batter took sweet revenge of the mocking send-off his team mate received after he was dismissed, by the bowler.

Watch Video Here:

His teammate got a send-off, so he smashed back-to-back sixes and celebrated in style 😂



Loving your work, @ChrisWilliams_0 📞👏@EuropeanCricket providing pure entertainment as usual 🙌 pic.twitter.com/44fLIinjHh — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) February 11, 2022

In the viral video shared by Cricket District on Twitter, the bowler can be seen engaging in a mischievous celebration after dismissing the opposition batter. He can be seen taking out his shoe and pretending to dial a number indicating the batter to walk away.

The next batter from the team, Chris Williams then gives the opposition team a befitting reply as he smashes back to back sixes and then breaks into similar 'shoe' celebration to take a jibe at the bowl.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:14 PM IST