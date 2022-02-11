'Comeback stronger king': Fans show support as Virat Kohli's lean patch continues

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the trending topic on Twitter on Friday as he got out without scoring any runs. Walking out to bat after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the third and final ODI against West Indies, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Alzarri Joseph in the same over on the very second ball that he faced. The right-hander looked to play a flick shot down the legside but ended up getting caught behind.

India's score was 16-2 in 3.2 overs. Kohli ended the disappointing series with total score of 26 runs at an average of 8.6 in three ODI's.

Needless to say fans were disheartened to see their star depart for a two-ball duck. However, they stood up Kohli and extended their support through kind messages and words of motivation for the batting great.

Take a look:

We will support u everytime champ

stay strong king👑❤❤❤❤#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/v0InL404rE — Akashjyoti Kalita (@AkashjyotiKali3) February 11, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:24 PM IST