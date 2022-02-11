'Comeback stronger king': Fans show support as Virat Kohli's lean patch continues

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the trending topic on Twitter on Friday as he got out without scoring any runs. Walking out to bat after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the third and final ODI against West Indies, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Alzarri Joseph in the same over on the very second ball that he faced. The right-hander looked to play a flick shot down the legside but ended up getting caught behind.
India's score was 16-2 in 3.2 overs. Kohli ended the disappointing series with total score of 26 runs at an average of 8.6 in three ODI's.
Needless to say fans were disheartened to see their star depart for a two-ball duck. However, they stood up Kohli and extended their support through kind messages and words of motivation for the batting great.
Take a look:
No Matter Duck Or 💯 i believe in you @imVkohli #ViratKholi pic.twitter.com/pzMkaDaAEX— Jagdish 💝 (@Virat_4ever_) February 11, 2022
If breakup hurts more— Akarsh (@akarsh024) February 11, 2022
This kills..#Kohli #ViratKholi #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/UeanGBT0k8
It's just a matter of time. Everyone knows that who is the real King.#ViratKholi #Kohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6e4L28ZRnC— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022
One big score can change the whole scenario😇. still hope🤞🏻,but no more patience. @imVkohli #Kohli #ViratKholi #Virat pic.twitter.com/eNWkWeVF3F— S.Gunjan (@ItzGunjan) February 11, 2022
Golden Duck🥺— Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) February 11, 2022
What happened @imVkohli
Please come back ❤️#ViratKholi #IndiaVsWestIndies #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Wj8eZRPSD9
Come Back Stronger King👑#INDvsWI #ViratKholi #ViratKohli #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/VEwwvF7ZyP— Ayush Singh (@IamAyushSingh24) February 11, 2022
#KingKohli— LAKSHAY (@lakshayyy18) February 11, 2022
With you man❤️ pic.twitter.com/kU7j6PgnNT
We will support u everytime champ— Akashjyoti Kalita (@AkashjyotiKali3) February 11, 2022
stay strong king👑❤❤❤❤#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/v0InL404rE
