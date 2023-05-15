WATCH: Automated sugarcane machine extracting juice, no manual labour required | screengrab- Twitter

We all love to drink sugarcane juice in this scorching heat. It is a cumbersome task for the sugarcane juice sellers to grind sugarcane rotating it with their hands.

But as technology advanced, people attached a generator to the machine, thereby making the process easier and doing away with manual grinding. But it caused a lot of pollution owing to the use of diesel. And now, there are eco-friendly-electric sugarcane juice machines.

A video of such a hi-tech automated machine is currently going viral. Retd Air Marshal (IAF), Anil Chopra, tweeted a video in which the machine only requires you to press a few buttons and the juice can be extracted.

The person shooting the video goes to the sugarcane juice seller and gets completely surprised to see the machine. He then asks him about how it works and understands the whole process from him.

In the video, it can be seen that the seller puts the sugarcane inside the machine through a hole and juice comes out of a tap just after a few buttons are pressed. The seller priced his sugarcane juice at just ₹20.

Innovative आत्मनिर्भर India pic.twitter.com/TngLFM9lWv — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) May 11, 2023

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 143,200 views and the machine looks amazing but people have been criticising it.

One Twitter user said that this innovation is very old and claimed that he had seen a similar machine 8 years ago in a shopping mall where the sugarcane juice was sold at a very high price.

Another said that this machine is fake because in the old machine, the whole process used to happen in front of the eyes, so it was visible that the juice was coming out clean and pure. He argued that in this case, it is possible that the juice is already filled beforehand into the machine and is not fresh.