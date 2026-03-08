Watch: Australian High Commission’s 'Dhurandhar Style' Video Honours Diplomats on International Women’s Day

The Australian High Commission in India marked International Women’s Day 2026 with a unique and visually striking video that celebrates the women diplomats working to deepen the relationship between Australia and India. The clip was shared on social media by Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighting the contributions of women professionals at the diplomatic mission.

Instead of a traditional message, the video presents the diplomats through confident introductions and a cinematic style, giving viewers a fresh look at the people representing Australia in India.

Spotlight on women strengthening Australia–India ties

The video introduces several women officials from the Australian High Commission and briefly showcases their professional roles. From policy and trade to cultural cooperation and strategic partnerships, the diplomats featured in the clip represent a wide range of responsibilities that help strengthen bilateral engagement between the two nations.

Their work plays an important role in expanding collaboration in areas such as education, technology, economic partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges between Australia and India.

A cinematic touch with a powerful soundtrack

What sets the tribute apart is its dynamic presentation. Rather than a conventional diplomatic video, the clip adopts a bold and energetic format with stylish visuals and dramatic introductions.

Adding to the impact is the background music taken from filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project Dhurandhar, which gives the tribute a powerful cinematic tone and reinforces the theme of confidence and leadership.

Message from the high commissioner

Sharing the video online, High Commissioner Philip Green expressed admiration for his colleagues and their dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He noted that he was proud to work alongside the talented women at the Australian High Commission who contribute significantly to advancing Australia–India relations.

The caption accompanying the video also described the featured diplomats as trailblazers and changemakers who represent modern Australia on the global diplomatic stage.

Social media applauds the initiative

Soon after it was posted, the video began gaining traction on social media. Many users praised the creative approach taken by the diplomatic mission, saying it was a refreshing way to mark International Women’s Day while recognising the contributions of women in international relations.