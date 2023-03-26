WATCH: Aurora witnessed in USA's Alaska leaves netizens speechless; video goes viral

Aurora | Twitter/Jake Heitman

Nature is beautiful! From beautiful flora and fauna to amazing phenomena, nature is full of surprises. If you're ever near the North or South Pole, you may be in for a very special treat: Aurora. It is the beautiful light show in the sky at the North or South Pole. The light is called the aurora borealis, if you're near the North Pole. While it's called the aurora australis, if you witness it near the South Pole.

On Friday, Aurora was spotted in Fairbanks, Alaska, and its images have gone viral on social media. The aurora was the aftermath of the powerful solar storm that hit the planet on Friday. Many states in the United States reported seeing the aurora borealis' dancing green brilliance.

Several social media users have shared photos and videos of the aurora borealis on their accounts, and Netizens were left amazed by the sight of aurora.

A video posted by Vincent Ladvina has gone viral on Twitter. He posted the video with a caption that says," HUGE aurora pop right through the big dipper up phere in Fairbanks, AK! This was insanely bright and colorful to the eye. Around 30 seconds in, the aurora goes from great to mind-blowingly spectacular."

HUGE aurora pop right through the big dipper up phere in Fairbanks, AK! This was insanely bright and colorful to the eye. Around 30 seconds in, the aurora goes from great to mind-blowingly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/eU036JKJAo — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) March 25, 2023

As per NASA, a geomagnetic storm means disruptions to the earth’s magnetic field owing to solar emissions. The geomagnetic storm that occurred on Friday was of G4-grade severity, as per the US National Open and Atmospheric Administration. Such a storm may result in widespread voltage control problems for power grids.

Many users have commented under the pictures of the magnificent lights.

'Amazing,' said one user.

While, another user commented, 'crazy spectacular.'

'Wow! Best Minnesota photos I have seen so far! It was truly spectacular last night. Even in the Twin Cities they were over my head at times!,' commented a third user.

Last night was nothing short of spectacular! The aurora borealis put on an unforgettable show. Below are three shots from Hallow Rock on the north shore of Minnesota. I have never seen this red of an aurora before, so many colors accompanying the normal green. #mnwx #aurora pic.twitter.com/oUXdXg9eVG — Jake Heitman (@HeitmanJake) March 24, 2023

