Watch: Artist calls out Instagram trends in viral video; netizens extend full support

As we continue to live in an era of Intagram trends that keep changing in the blink of an eye, it has been noticed that not all people seem to enjoy doing the trends or even watching someone doing it, especially when its a child on the other side of the mobile screen.

There have been various trends even regarding the issues that the previous trends created. One of them being, Eminem's song , 'Fack', which went viral on Tiktok and Instagram as people went on lip-syncing to the song without realising what the lyrics actually meant. After this there emerged a whole trend that was all about explaining what the song's lyrics meant. However, this did not stop people from continuing to follow the trend, just like they do even now.

Prasad Bhat's video that has gone viral on Instagram has left people wondering why such trends exist and why involve children to partake in such trends.

Here have a look at why the video has gone viral and how netizens have reacted to it:

Prasad Bhat is an Indian artist, specializing in personalized hand-drawn digital caricatures. He is the founder of Graphicurry, which came into being in 2010. The online Art store offers a vast eclectic collection of Prasad's work. The artist has been catering to clients from pan India who come from not just one, but a mix of genres of services.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:01 PM IST