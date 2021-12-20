Watch: Adorable father-daughter duo groove to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee in viral video; Internet loves it

The internet, especially the photo sharing site Instagram is full of cool dance videos' on trendy songs. These dance reels are often well received by the viewers especially if it has an element of cuteness added by children nailing the hook steps of a song.

Similarly, the reels of an adorable father and daughter are taking the internet by storm with their amazing dancing skills these days. However, the lovely duo had something special this time particularly for their fans in India.

Pablo and Veronica posted a video on their Instagram account in which they can be seen dancing to Harrdy Sandhu’s super hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee'. The viral clip has attracted 1 million views and it was shared on December 17.

In the now-viral clip, Pablo along with his daughter Veronica can bee seeing nailing the hook step of Bijlee Bijlee. The two can also be seen looking at the mirror as they try to coordinate their choreography. The video is too cute to miss.

Watch Video Here:

The netizens loved their dance video. “You guys are the cutest I seen on the gram!! Sending the love right back to you from India (sic),” a user commented. “Best father-daughter duo ...lots of love from India (sic),” another reaction read,

Read more comments below:

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:22 PM IST