 Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's Nabarangpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's Nabarangpur

The bank manager has assured that Surya will not have to come to the bank like this anymore, and steps have been taken to ensure that she won't face such issues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's Nabarangpur | PTI video screengrab

70-year-old Surya Harijan from Odisha's Nabarangpur, had to walk several kilometres barefoot under the scorching sun, using a broken plastic chair as support, to collect her pension money.

Earlier the money was given as cash but due to corrupt officials and complaints around them, the govt now transfers the amount to beneficiary accounts. The bank manager has assured that Surya will not have to come to the bank like this anymore, and steps have been taken to ensure that she won't face such issues.

watch video here:

'Jivan Praman Patra'

As per govt guidelines, pensioners who cannot come to the bank physically can submit a copy of their 'Jivan Praman Patra' to the bank or use the copy of the letter from the website to obtain facilities.

Read Also
Committee to look into pension system for government employees set up by Finance Ministry
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...