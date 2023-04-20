Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's Nabarangpur

70-year-old Surya Harijan from Odisha's Nabarangpur, had to walk several kilometres barefoot under the scorching sun, using a broken plastic chair as support, to collect her pension money.
Earlier the money was given as cash but due to corrupt officials and complaints around them, the govt now transfers the amount to beneficiary accounts. The bank manager has assured that Surya will not have to come to the bank like this anymore, and steps have been taken to ensure that she won't face such issues.
'Jivan Praman Patra'
As per govt guidelines, pensioners who cannot come to the bank physically can submit a copy of their 'Jivan Praman Patra' to the bank or use the copy of the letter from the website to obtain facilities.
