 Committee to look into pension system for government employees set up by Finance Ministry
A section of workers had been demanding a return to the old scheme where they get 50 per cent of the last drawn salary.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
File/ Representative Image

Pensions are a crucial part of overall employee welfare, meant to ensure a secure future with dignity for professionals post retirement. Although a new pension policy is in place for employees, a section has been demanding a return to the old scheme where they get 50 per cent of the last drawn salary.

  • Taking note of these demands the Finance Ministry has set up a committee to review the pension system for government employees.

  • The decision comes at a time when several states have decided to revert to the old pension scheme, which has raised concerns among experts.

What seasoned economists feel

  • Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has called the pensions under the old system, a massive obligation in the longer run.

  • He cited the future outlay caused by indexation of the government pension with current salaries to show how the old scheme is a costly one.

  • This is why a major concern about a revival of the old pension scheme, is that the benefits for the civil servants might come at the cost of the poor.

States free to make the move

  • Referring to the move by states, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that its a policy decision that he doesn't intend to debate.

  • So far Rajasthan, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh have revived the old pension scheme for government employees.

