 Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over staff stir for Old Pension Scheme
Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over staff stir for Old Pension Scheme

The state government employees are currently on strike and have demanded that the state government bring the Old pension scheme back.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: On Friday, Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to place on record steps it took and will take to contain the employees' strike and help citizens.

The state government employees are currently on strike and have demanded that the state government bring the Old pension scheme back.

Under the new scheme, employees inducted after 2005 do not receive pension.

The HC asked to government employees union as respondent to the plea. Meanwhile, the government is assertive that the strike is illegal.

