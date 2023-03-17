Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over staff stir for Old Pension Scheme

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: On Friday, Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to place on record steps it took and will take to contain the employees' strike and help citizens.

The state government employees are currently on strike and have demanded that the state government bring the Old pension scheme back.

Under the new scheme, employees inducted after 2005 do not receive pension.

The HC asked to government employees union as respondent to the plea. Meanwhile, the government is assertive that the strike is illegal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)