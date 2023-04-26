WATCH: 2 bikers attack & rob girlfriend, boyfriend 'runs away' instead of coming to her rescue; netizens call him a 'jerk'

A video showing a couple walking on the streets and then being attacked by two men on a bike has surfaced online. With only a few details available from the footage, we can see the man running away from the spot when the girl next to him is attacked and robbed by the bikers.

He leaves her alone to face the miscreants, and this has upset netizens. The internet slammed the man for not standing by her side and helping her fight the attackers. Purportedly, he being the boyfriend of the girl was termed a 'jerk' for running away instead of coming to her rescue.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was originally shared on TikTok and recently forwarded on Twitter. However, it is unclear whether the incident is a real case of attack or a prank as there are no details available with respect to the viral video.

Since being tweeted earlier this month, the video of bf leaving the girl alone amidst the tricky situation has caught the attention of netizens. The internet warned people from thinking several times before choosing a partner to ensure that they don't walk off when in need. "Coward", "a jerk", and so on, the video attracted replies slamming the boyfriend for his reckless behaviour.

We always come to know about wrong decision after paying. — מוחמד שפקת מוראד (@MShafqatMurad) April 20, 2023