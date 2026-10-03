WATCH: 10-Foot Python Found In Madhya Pradesh's Girls' Hostel Bathroom; Rescued

WATCH: 10-Foot Python Found Madhya Pradesh's Girls' Hostel Bathroom; Rescued | X

Panic spread at a girls' hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after students came across a huge python inside a bathroom in the Tili area. The snake, estimated to be around 10 feet long, left the hostel residents startled and prompted an immediate call for help.

The students alerted the hostel management as soon as they noticed the reptile. Snake catcher Aqeel Baba was subsequently called to the spot to safely remove the python.

Snake catcher carries out rescue Operation

After reaching the hostel, Aqeel Baba inspected the bathroom and located the python. He carefully approached the snake and began the rescue operation while students and staff watched from a safe distance.

Following a brief struggle, the snake catcher managed to secure the python without injuring it. The reptile was then removed from the bathroom, bringing relief to the hostel residents.

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According to Aqeel Baba, the students noticed the python after entering the bathroom and immediately informed the authorities at the hostel. Their prompt response helped ensure that the snake could be rescued without causing harm to either the students or the animal.

Tili area close to hills, says snake catcher

Aqeel Baba said the location of the hostel is one reason such encounters are not unusual in the area. The Tili locality is situated close to hilly and naturally vegetated terrain, providing suitable surroundings for snakes and other wildlife.

He said pythons have been spotted several times in buildings around the housing scheme. Aqeel Baba claimed he has rescued around 70 to 75 pythons from the area so far, with the rescued snakes subsequently released into their natural habitat in the presence of Forest Department officials.

Python to be released into the wild

Arrangements are now being made to release the rescued 10-foot python safely. The incident also prompted a warning against trying to handle snakes without professional assistance.

Aqeel Baba urged people not to attempt to catch, harm or kill snakes found inside houses, hostels or other buildings. Instead, residents should immediately contact a trained snake rescuer or the concerned authorities.

The dramatic rescue attracted the attention of people in the area, with several onlookers gathering to watch the large python being removed. While the sight of a 10-foot snake inside a hostel bathroom caused considerable fear, the timely intervention ensured that both the students and the python remained safe.