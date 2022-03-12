'Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya': Johny Lever tries the Japanese food in viral video

Comedy king of Bollywood Johny Lever was caught on camera as he tasted a Japanese delicacy. In the video, now viral, we can see him taking a bite of the wasabi dish.

To the unversed, Wasabi is a root vegetable known in English as Japanese horseradish. It is popular in the grated form of a green paste used as condiment for sashimi (raw seafood) and the much loved sushi. However, it is also added as one the ingredient to many other Japanese dishes.

In the recent clip shared on Instagram by the comedy artist, we can see him seateed at Crisol in Mumbai as he tries a little of wasabi on plate. As soon he takes a bite, the pungent flavours of the plant hit him and his reaction was worth noting. He looked like he actually felt the spice.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:28 PM IST