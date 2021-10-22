'Was offered Rs 300-cr bribe if I clear deals of Ambani, RSS-linked man': After Satya Pal Malik's claim, netizens demand probe

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure but he cancelled the deals, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision by saying there is no need to compromise on corruption.

Malik, who currently holds the gubernatorial post in Meghalaya, also supported the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's farm laws and said he is ready to leave his post and stand with them if their protest continues.

"After going to Kashmir, two files came to me (for clearance), one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led (PDP-BJP coalition) government and claimed to be very close to the prime minister.

"I was informed by secretaries in both the departments that there is a scandal involved and I accordingly cancelled both the deals. The secretaries told me that 'you will get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files' but I told them that I have come with five kurta-pajamas and will leave with that only," Malik told a gathering at an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

A video of his speech has gone viral.

Malik did not elaborate on the two files, but he was apparently referring to a file related to the roll-out of a group health insurance policy for government employees, pensioners and accredited journalists, for which the government had tied up with Reliance General Insurance, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

In October 2018, Malik who was then the governor of J&K, had cancelled the tie-up with Reliance General Insurance Company for providing the group health insurance to employees as there was "some bungling" in it.

Two days later, the governor approved foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance and referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for examining the entire process to see whether it was conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021