e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:35 PM IST

'Wall returns to rebuild': Twitter reacts after BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach

FPJ Web Desk
Coach Rahul Dravid (L) with captain Shikhar Dhawan | BCCI

Coach Rahul Dravid (L) with captain Shikhar Dhawan | BCCI

Advertisement

Former captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of India, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. He was picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India pacer RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

Dravid is currently heading the NCA in Bengaluru and wanted to continue in his current role. He also declined the earlier offers to coach the senior national team but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have managed to convince him to take the charge of the side till the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the coach of the India side that recently toured Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series

Soon after the announcement, cricket fans took Twitter by storm and lauded the decision of appointing the former Cricketer to the post of head coach of India.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal