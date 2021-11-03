'Wall returns to rebuild': Twitter reacts after BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach

Former captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of India, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. He was picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India pacer RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

Dravid is currently heading the NCA in Bengaluru and wanted to continue in his current role. He also declined the earlier offers to coach the senior national team but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have managed to convince him to take the charge of the side till the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the coach of the India side that recently toured Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series

Soon after the announcement, cricket fans took Twitter by storm and lauded the decision of appointing the former Cricketer to the post of head coach of India.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

The wall returns to rebuild. 🙌🏻#Rahuldravid — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 3, 2021

#Rahuldravid New Head Coach ❤️🤲. Hopefully, he brings some luck in team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YyFKgfNg3G — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) November 3, 2021

It's time for the Wall to give Solid Support to the Indian Cricket Team 😎🔥 #Rahuldravid pic.twitter.com/aLcA0QfQWN — Utsav (@utsav__45) November 3, 2021

#RahulDravid to Kohli after being appointed as New Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/9iWQvOTspO — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) November 3, 2021

Welcome back Rahul bhai.



But announcing new coach ,During world cup match going on this is some low from BCCI.#Rahuldravid pic.twitter.com/hdBIucQCSd — Santhana Kumar (@sandy_twitz) November 3, 2021

Rahul Dravid appointed as Head coach of Indian Cricket team 😍

One of my favorite 🥰 #TeamIndia#Rahuldravid pic.twitter.com/mXu2yi3s4R — Ash MSDian 🦁💛 (@ashMSDIAN7) November 3, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:35 PM IST