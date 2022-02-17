Wait, what? This perfume, released during Valentine's week, smells like French fries

All those who are fond of perfumes might have their own crazy pick and flavor options, however, your favorite choice could take for a toss if you ever smelled this bizarre fragrance.

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) released a limited-edition fragrance, 'Frites by Idaho,' specially for the season of love in February. Wait, what? Yes, you read it right! This perfume, released during Valentine's week, smells like French fries.

The scent was produced with the Idaho potatoes. To the unversed, Idaho heads the nation in potato production, growing nearly a third of U.S. potatoes. "Formulated from essential oils and distilled Idaho potatoes, this fragrance embodies the irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho," read the description of the product on the state agency's website.

According to reports, the limited edition 1.7-ounce crystalline bottles was priced for $1.89 each, and were sold out within hours ahead of the Valentine's Day.

It is reported that this concept of the unique fragrance came about after a recent national survey conducted by Pollfish stated that nearly 90 percent of Americans find the smell of French fries 'irresistible.' On this note, IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham was quoted by reports, 'Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist."

