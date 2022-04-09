e-Paper Get App
Wait, what? Locals 'steal' 60 feet long bridge in Bihar, netizens burst into laughter

After the news that Bihar bridge was 'stolen' by locals disguised as officials, netizens have got their laughter bones triggered.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district, Bihar. Villagers informed that some people pretending to be officials from the Mechanical department took to uproot the bridge via JCB, gas-cutters and other equipments. Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer, Irrigation Department, said that an FIR has been registered.

As soon as the news reached the ears of the internet, they couldn't believe it for a while. Stunned Twitterati burst into laughter over 'stealing' of huge bridge, and some also synced it to such like bizarre happening in West Bengal - wherein a donkey commuted via local train.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

