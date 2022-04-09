Wait, what? Locals 'steal' 60 feet long bridge in Bihar, netizens burst into laughter

60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district, Bihar. Villagers informed that some people pretending to be officials from the Mechanical department took to uproot the bridge via JCB, gas-cutters and other equipments. Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer, Irrigation Department, said that an FIR has been registered.

As soon as the news reached the ears of the internet, they couldn't believe it for a while. Stunned Twitterati burst into laughter over 'stealing' of huge bridge, and some also synced it to such like bizarre happening in West Bengal - wherein a donkey commuted via local train.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Bridge 🌉 hie chura liya 😯😯😳😳❓❓❓😄😄😄😄😄😄😄🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️#Bihar 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 — GUERRIER 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@porcupine1975) April 9, 2022

Bihari bridge bhi chura lete hai 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/0hJvjyRP8i — Dr. Shubham 🌞🌟☃️ (@jatayuuuu) April 9, 2022

A horse travels in a local train in West Bengal

&

Theives steal an iron bridge in Bihar!



There is so much happening in India beside Nimbu prices! — Col AJ🇮🇳 (@ajaykraina) April 9, 2022

Thieves in Bihar made off with a 500 tonne steel bridge. — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) April 9, 2022

Bihar me choro ne 500 tons ka steel structure Bridge raato raat churaya. — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 9, 2022

There was an old joke about stealing a bridge in #Bihar. Now it is real 😂😂 — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) April 9, 2022

someone just stole a 60ft bridge made of steel in bihar i can't breathe 😭😭 — Ayush (@Ayush_5505) April 8, 2022

#Bridge_Theft Finally Bihar can claim an equal status with developed countries like America and Czech Republic, in at least that a 60-foot iron bridge was stolen, which happened in these countries too. 😂😎🤣🌴 — AK Gandhi (@AnilGan01201148) April 9, 2022

