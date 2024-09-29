'Aaja India..': Infosys Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Annually Isn't Enough; Netizens React To Viral Video

Video: Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Isn't Enough | Piyush Monga

We didn't really want to remind you of the month end and your expenses from the salary you earn; however, this video of a techie from Canada expressing his dissatisfaction despite receiving a huge pay has surfaced online, leaving people stunned. Identified as a person associated with Infosys, the man said that an annual income of ₹70 lakh (CAD 115,000) is not enough to survive in Canada.

His remarks, made during a talk with a content creator named Piyush Monga, have now gone viral on social media.

Watch video

More details from the video

The video showed the man standing next to a woman and holding a stroller when Monga asked him about his salary and whether he finds it enough. Replying to this, he mentioned that he earns upward of $100,000 and that he was unhappy with the money he received.

Noting this, the content creator captioned the video by saying, "$100,000 is not enough. Brother is not satisfied with $115,000 a year as a SAP specialist in Toronto, Canada."

Putting down his dissatisfaction, he said, "No, it is not that great money. Like we need to, there's a scope for more improvement in terms of salary and all, but still, nowadays $100,000 is not enough (sic)."

He brought to the notice of Monga and viewers that he lived in downtown, where especially it was tough to live with the pay he attracted. He blamed the rent for this.

Netizens react

On learning that the man wasn't happy with the big package he had, internet users couldn't control themselves from reacting to it. "Mankind will never be satisfied with money. Enjoy the life," people wrote in reply.

However, a few others were seen agreeing to what the man said. "Sailing in Same boat . Working in infosys Canada with same salary bracket. Toronto is too much expensive for this salary," a person named Jayshree said.

A couple of users suggested he either switch to any company or come back to India. They wrote, "Aajaa India me aur 35000 rs salary me khush rahe. (Come to India and be happy for a salary of Rs 35,000).