Wait, what? Canadian woman is obsessed with THIS footwear, owns over 100 pairs

How many footwear have you added to your respective shelf? For sure, not as much as to hit over a century! Oh, really? Is there someone to own and wear so so many on their two little feet? Haha, yes.

However, a woman from Canada seems to have an obsession with the easy wear type of shoes - Crocs. Probably the reason that Rayann from Canada has collected around 114 pairs of crocs. She has proudly displayed them on her bedroom wall, reported the Sun.

Taking to TikTok, she posted a click of her plain bedroom wall, and how it appeared after hanging all 114 pairs of Crocs. In a another, Rayann, who self proclaims to be the “Croc queen,” wrote: “Starting off with 1 pair of Crocs and 100 followers. Now having over 114 pairs of Crocs, over 300,000 followers and being a Crocs ambassador."

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:03 PM IST