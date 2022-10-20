e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWait, what? Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest 'eyeball pop' ever; watch

Wait, what? Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest 'eyeball pop' ever; watch

Did you know that such a bizarre Guinness World Record exists? Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita was nine when he learned about his exceptional talent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest eyeball pop ever | Instagram
Follow us on

Guinness World Record is not just about classic happenings and popular talents. It also recognises skills such like flying a paperplane, having the longest moustache, and this one - farthest 'eyeball pop' ever.

Did you know that such a bizarre Guinness World Record exists? Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, was nine when he learned about his exceptional talent. According to a press release by GWR, Chico's eyes can pop out to a farthest of 18.2 mm (0.71 in) beyond his eye sockets. Reportedly, the record was set earlier this year in January.

The video of Chico exhibiting his talent on streets was shared by GWR on Twitter. Watch:

"My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too," he told GWR, while further adding, "it feels like letting go of some part of my body."

Read Also
Wait, what? Flying paper plane has Guinness World Records too!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wait, what? Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest 'eyeball pop' ever; watch

Wait, what? Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest 'eyeball pop' ever; watch

Watch: Fired conductor's 'unique' revenge against MP bus owner, netizens in splits

Watch: Fired conductor's 'unique' revenge against MP bus owner, netizens in splits

Watch: Mountaineer fights bear attack with bare hands; dramatic video goes viral

Watch: Mountaineer fights bear attack with bare hands; dramatic video goes viral

UP: Family alleges dengue patient received mosambi juice instead of plasma; govt orders probe

UP: Family alleges dengue patient received mosambi juice instead of plasma; govt orders probe

Did Uber launch 'Walking Buddy' option for customers? Here's what viral tweets suggest

Did Uber launch 'Walking Buddy' option for customers? Here's what viral tweets suggest