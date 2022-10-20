Wait, what? Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest 'eyeball pop' ever; watch

Brazil man sets Guinness World Record for the farthest eyeball pop ever | Instagram

Guinness World Record is not just about classic happenings and popular talents. It also recognises skills such like flying a paperplane, having the longest moustache, and this one - farthest 'eyeball pop' ever.

Did you know that such a bizarre Guinness World Record exists? Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, was nine when he learned about his exceptional talent. According to a press release by GWR, Chico's eyes can pop out to a farthest of 18.2 mm (0.71 in) beyond his eye sockets. Reportedly, the record was set earlier this year in January.

The video of Chico exhibiting his talent on streets was shared by GWR on Twitter. Watch:

Sidney loves to scare people on the street with his incredible eye-popping ability! 👀 pic.twitter.com/QpBJXmh9tJ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 19, 2022

"My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too," he told GWR, while further adding, "it feels like letting go of some part of my body."