Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional after pic goes viral

A photo of Hrithik Roshan posing with his stuntman has gone viral on social media after being shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The stuntman being identified as Mansoor Ali Khan seems to have an uncanny resemblance with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To the unversed, Mansoor was the character the Kedarnath actor played in his film.

Did you also think of him being Sushant Singh Rajput? The internet is all in tears and getting emotional after thinking that it was SSR and they just got a glimpse of their star. However, no sooner netizens learned that it's SSR's look-alike who is working with Hrithik Roshan.

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with praise for Mansoor and the point that he looked very similar to Sushant.

