e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional after pic goes viral

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional after pic goes viral

Did you also think of him being Sushant Singh Rajput?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A photo of Hrithik Roshan posing with his stuntman has gone viral on social media after being shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The stuntman being identified as Mansoor Ali Khan seems to have an uncanny resemblance with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To the unversed, Mansoor was the character the Kedarnath actor played in his film.

Check post

Did you also think of him being Sushant Singh Rajput? The internet is all in tears and getting emotional after thinking that it was SSR and they just got a glimpse of their star. However, no sooner netizens learned that it's SSR's look-alike who is working with Hrithik Roshan.

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with praise for Mansoor and the point that he looked very similar to Sushant.

SSR fans react

Read Also
'I’m not Alia Bhatt': Look-alike Celesti Bairagey opens up about retaining her own identity
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...

'Really disgusting': Fans back Alia Bhatt over leaked pics, troll paparazzi for invasion of privacy

'Really disgusting': Fans back Alia Bhatt over leaked pics, troll paparazzi for invasion of privacy

WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye'...

WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye'...

Miracle Baby! From having no pulse to being alive, know how doctors saved 20 month old baby

Miracle Baby! From having no pulse to being alive, know how doctors saved 20 month old baby

ON CAMERA: Car with baby onboard dramatically overturns in Kerala's Karumala area; 4 miraculously...

ON CAMERA: Car with baby onboard dramatically overturns in Kerala's Karumala area; 4 miraculously...