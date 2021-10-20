Virat Kohli takes down Diwali ‘personal tips’ tweet after facing huge backlash on social media

While the spirit of Diwali is all in the air, Team India captain Virat Kohli has recently made headlines, and not for the right reasons.

For those unfamiliar, Kohli announced on Sunday that he would soon be offering "personal advise" on how to celebrate "meaningful" Diwali with loved ones via Twitter. The tweet later went viral, and fans had different feelings about it. Kohli also received a lot of backlash from fans.

Some internet users attacked Kohli, claiming that he was pushing Anushka's 'no cracker' policy during Diwali but saying nothing when crackers are exploded during IPL celebrations, New Year's Eve, and other occasions.

Here's what was in his tweet, that has now been taken down:

“It has been a difficult year for all of us around the world, especially in India with Wave 2 hitting us in 2021. As we prepare for Diwali this holiday season, I will share some of my tips for that you are celebrating with loved ones and family, ”said the video post which also features Kohli himself.

Kohli was pressured to remove the link to his Pinterest account from his official Twitter and Instagram profiles as a result of the outrage.

