Anushka Sharma shares adorable photo of Virat Kohli playing with daughter Vamika: 'My whole heart in one frame'

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Monday shared an adorable picture of husband, cricketer Virat Kohli playing with their little daughter Vamika.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram account, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress wrote, "My whole heart in one frame."

In the super-cute photograph, Vamika can be seen sitting in her playing area while Virat smiles at her.

Vamika wore a cream, floral dress and her hair was tied into two pigtails whereas Virat sported a white T-shirt and a pair of glasses.

Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Hayyyye," wrote Ranveer Singh, adding several emoticons. Suniel Shetty, Masaba Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Neeti Mohan, Dhanashree Chahal, Sania Mirza, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and Kajal Aggarwal among others also reacted to the photo.

Last week, Anushka shared a beautiful Durga Ashtami post on her social media, dedicated to Vamika.

In the picture, she can be seen cuddling her daughter, who is wearing a pink top. "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami," Anushka wrote in the caption.

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:28 PM IST