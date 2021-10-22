Virat Kohli shares nervousness on Twitter ahead of #INDvsPAK in WC T20; fans fight hilariously in comments

India and Pakistan shall soon fight it out at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Amid the hype and excitement, a teaser post from Virat Kohli has sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

Kohli took to Twitter to share a meme about how nervous he is ahead of the big match. In an advertisement for his personal clothing brand, Wrogn, the Indian skipper wrote, “"People: Big match on Sunday. You're nervous, right? Me:”

Soon, Kohli’s post attracted hilarious comments and memes amidst India and Pakistan cricket fans. While Pakistani cricket fans decided to troll Kohli, Indians came to his rescue and requested him to win it all costs.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most historic and mouth-watering clashes in cricketing history as team India will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup by locking horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage.

After almost a two-year hiatus, Virat Kohli and Co. face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in this highly anticipated encounter which will also be the Indian skipper's swansong with the captaincy tag. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over their rivals in World Cups. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

The India vs Pakistan fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP on October 24th at 7:30 PM.

The stakes in the India-Pakistan fixture are at an all-time high with Kohli and company looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan. Both sides have a strong lineup and on the day of the major clash, time will tell which side will emerge triumphantly.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:17 PM IST