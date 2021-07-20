Viral: Who is Nigeria's Sunday Igboho? Why are netizens demanding his release?

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security personnel. Igboho was arrested by Nigeria's secret police after he fled from Nigeria to elude arrest on Monday night.

Igboho, a business tycoon, activist and philanthropist, is known for fighting for the rights of the Yorubas. The Yoruba people are an ethnic group from western African countries like Nigeria, Benin, and Togo.

A source said to Sahara Reporters that Igboho had planned of escaping from Nigeria through Cotonou. The idea was to head to Germany. However, upon reaching Cotonou, he was nabbed by security operatives.

Reacting to the news, activist Reno Omokri wrote, "The reported arrest of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou is unfortunate. He is a hero freedom fighter who defended us. We must also defend him and gather resources for his legal defence. Igboho deserves the same commitment from us, that Buhari is showing to killer herdsmen."