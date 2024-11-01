Viral Videos: Korean Tourist Roams On Indian Streets Wishing People 'Happy Diwali'

Korean tourist in India | Kelly Korea

In one of the videos, she came across a roadside vendor selling small pots or kalash for Laxmi Pujan. She appeared to be fascinated by the earthen pots and approached the seller asking him to know more about it. With curiosity and excitement, she asked what were those pots and were they cups to drink some tea or coffee. However, soon the shopkeeper informed her the item was meant for an auspicious purpose. "It's for puja. Laxmi puja," he said.

Taking note of the word "Puja", she associated it with the Korean meaning and said, "I want to be rich". It was learned the term "Puja" meant being rich in her native language.

Soon, people there made her aware that "Puja is a worship ritual performed here". Remember the Korean girl who recently went viral for trying the Vada Pav and giving it a 10/10 rating? Kelly from South Korea has now uploaded a series of videos on Instagram, showing her not trying other foods of the country but roaming streets to street to greet people and extend festival wishes. In a couple of her recent reels, the tourist was seen wishing 'Happy Diwali' to people.

Even if she didn't make a purchase, she recorded her experience of learning about it in her video.

Soon, she came across another stall. They were offering lamps, which are a symbolic to the ongoing festival. Similar to the previous instance, she stopped by their sight and asked them what were they selling.

As she walked through the market area, she exchanged greetings with locals. Joyously, she extended festival greetings to people she came across during her walk. "Hello, Happy Diwali," she kept saying to every person she met. Most of them happily received her wishes and said "Happy Diwali" in return.

These videos of Kelly visiting India and roaming of the streets of the country during the festival period have caught the attention of internet users. They are going viral on Instagram and winning fame to the Korean tourist.