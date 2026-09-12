Viral Video: Woman Knocked Off Scooter As Fighting Bull Charges Across Road In Rishikesh |

A routine ride through Rishikesh turned frightening within seconds when a woman on a scooter was struck by a bull that suddenly charged across the road. The impact threw her off balance and sent the two-wheeler crashing into a parked cab.

The dramatic incident was captured on video and later shared on Instagram by user Anshul. The footage shows how a fight between two bulls on the roadside quickly escalated into a dangerous traffic accident.

Bulls fighting before sudden road collision

According to the video, two bulls were engaged in a fierce confrontation near the roadside. The animals locked horns and repeatedly pushed against each other as they battled for control of the area.

The situation took a sudden turn when a man walked towards the animals and appeared to try to drive them away. One of the bulls then abruptly broke away from the fight and sprinted towards the road.

At that exact moment, a woman was passing by on her scooter.

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Bull hits scooter, woman loses control

The bull crossed the road at speed and collided directly with the scooter. The sudden impact left the rider struggling to maintain her balance.

Her scooter then swerved towards the other side of the road before striking a parked cab. The entire sequence unfolded so quickly that the woman had virtually no time to react.

The video has since drawn attention online, with viewers expressing concern about the woman's condition and discussing how easily an unpredictable animal encounter can turn into a serious road accident.

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Helmet safety draws attention online

Several social media users also highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The incident demonstrates that road accidents are not always caused by speeding or reckless driving; unexpected hazards, including animals entering the roadway, can also leave riders with little time to respond.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has repeatedly emphasized helmet use as an important two-wheeler safety measure. Its road-safety guidance says riders should wear helmets to protect against serious head injuries.