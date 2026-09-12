VIDEO: Tranquilized Leopard Breaks Cage and Attacks Forest Guard During Rescue Operation In Nepal | X

A rescue operation involving a leopard in Nepal's Lamjung district took a frightening turn on September 10 when the sedated animal broke out of its cage and attacked a forest guard during a transfer.

The leopard had been rescued from the Dhung Khola area of Besisahar and taken to the Lamjung Division Forest Office. It had reportedly been tranquilized before officials attempted to move it from a transport cage into a larger enclosure.

The incident was captured on video and quickly drew attention because of the animal's sudden escape despite being under sedation.

Leopard attacks forest guard during cage transfer

Footage from the scene shows two men moving a cage from a small vehicle and placing it on the ground outside the forest office. Officials were preparing to shift the leopard into a larger enclosure when the animal suddenly became active.

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The leopard forced its way through the cage door and lunged at the people nearby. One of the men was knocked down and attacked as those watching shouted in panic.

The injured man struggled to push the animal away while another person attempted to drive the leopard back using a metal rod. The victim was identified as 57-year-old forest guard Buddhi Jang Gurung, who sustained injuries during the attack.

The leopard subsequently moved around the compound, with footage showing it attempting to climb a pillar as officials tried to prevent it from getting farther away.

Officials scramble to contain escaped leopard

Following the escape, forest personnel and others at the site used cages, barriers and other available measures to contain the animal.

The incident also attracted a crowd outside the forest office, with residents gathering after news of the escaped leopard spread through the area. Police and officials worked to control the situation and prevent people from getting too close to the animal.

Reports following the incident have described efforts to recapture the leopard, although its final status was not immediately clear.