Viral Video: When Yoon Suk-yeol met Joe Biden; South Korean President sings 'American Pie' at the White House

A video of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol taking the mic to perform a few stanzas of the popular song ‘American Pie’ at the White House has surfaced online and gone viral.

"We know this is one of your favourite songs," US President Joe Biden was seen introducing the esteemed audience about what was coming next from the S. Korean counterpart. "Well, we want to hear you singing," he said while passing over the mic to Yoon. This was followed by people echoing their cheers to witness Yoon sing and perform the song at the gathering.

During the onstage moment, an interpreter prompted the chart-topping American classic was Yoon's favorite song in school. To the unversed, the song was written by McLean and is believed to be somewhat biographical.

Yoon, dressed in a black bow tie and tuxedo jacket with a South Korean flag attached to his lapel, sang the first few lines of the song. And his performance was received with loud applause and a standing ovation.

Some 200 people from politics, business, and entertainment reportedly witnessed the White House on Wednesday evening for a fancy black-tie dinner hosted by President Joe Biden to honor South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his country's 70-year alliance with the United States.

A White House press release last month stated the visit from the South Korean leader and his wife "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

"President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance as well as the United States' unwavering commitment to the ROK," the press release continued.