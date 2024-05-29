Viral Video: US Man Vibes To 'Gulabi Saadi' Trend; Netizens Rate His Dance Performance

US Man Vibes To 'Gulabi Saadi' Trend | Instagram

Remember the dad from the Washington State in the US who loves dancing on Indian songs? Internet's 'Dancing dad' aka Ricky Pond is back with another dance reel featuring a popular Indian beat. This time, he has seen a shift from mainstream Bollywood songs and invested time in trying the trending Marathi song 'Gulabi Saadi.'

Watch video

The dance reel shows Pond joining the Instagram trend and vibing to the viral Marathi song. Does he match the lyrics of the song by wearing a Gulabi Saadi, pink saree? No, he doesn't take efforts to wear a saree to recreate the dance song. He hits some classic moves in his usual outfit.

However, his dance moves suffice to impress viewers. While he said "I messed up," the internet disagreed and said he was "Killing it." The original music artist who created this song, Sanju Rathod, also reacted to the US man's dance reel. He shared a couple of emojis to indicate praise.

It was uploaded online on May 20 and from then it has already won more than three lakh views and 40,000 likes.

Read Also Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal: Kili Paul Enjoys Instagram Trend In Viral Video

Original song

Gulabi Saadi is a Marathi song by Sanju Rathod which accompanies relatable lyrics with beautiful music. The song goes as, "Gulabi sadi aani lali laal-laal, Diste mi bhari, raja, photo majha kadh... (I look stunning in my pink saree and red lipstick. My love, click my photo)." The now-viral beat produced is G Spark and choreographed by Akash Rathod (Banjara Dance Studio) and Archit W.